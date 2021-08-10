Advertisement

Vigil to be held for teenager killed in UTV accident

A candlelight vigil is set for 8:30 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church in Leivasy, according...
A candlelight vigil is set for 8:30 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church in Leivasy, according to the Nicholas County Board of Education.(Board of Education)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vigil is set for Tuesday evening to honor the life of a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a UTV accident over the weekend.

Brianna Broyles was an incoming freshman at Nicholas County High School, according to the Nicholas County Board of Education. Deputies said Broyles was one of three teenagers riding in a UTV Sunday evening when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled, throwing Broyles out of it. According to investigators, Broyles was riding around in her yard in the Leivasy area of the county, right near the town of Nettie.

Officials say, the two other teenagers inside the UTV at the time of the accident only had minor injuries.

The school board said there is a planned candlelight vigil set for this evening, Tuesday August 10, at 8:30 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church in Leivasy.

“Please remember Brianna’s friends, family, classmates, and former teachers in your thoughts and prayers,” the board said in their Facebook post.

A candlelight vigil is set for 8:30 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church in Leivasy, according...
A candlelight vigil is set for 8:30 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church in Leivasy, according to the Nicholas County Board of Education.(Board of Education)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas County deputies say a 14-year-old girl has died after a UTV accident over the weekend.
One teenager killed, two injured, in UTV crash, fire officials aiming for UTV safety course
Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel in Cross Lanes.
Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel
Morgan Ruley said it only took a week before the virus claimed her grandfather's life.
Woman mourns grandfather’s loss to COVID
Gov. Justice | “This Delta variant is everywhere”
KCS will be posting the positive cases on their tracking page just as they did for the...
Kanawha County Schools reporting positive cases, student quarantines

Latest News

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ky. Gov. Beshear announces mask mandate for all private and public schools
An Open Letter from West Virginia Health Organizations Urging West Virginia Schools to...
West Virginia health organizations urge schools to issue universal masking requirements
Back-to-school hacks for families
Back-to-school hacks for families
Waldeck works at Walgreens Pharmacy in Shepherdstown. Among her job duties over the past...
Cash prize winner announced in final round of W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes