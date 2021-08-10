Vigil to be held for teenager killed in UTV accident

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vigil is set for Tuesday evening to honor the life of a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a UTV accident over the weekend.

Brianna Broyles was an incoming freshman at Nicholas County High School, according to the Nicholas County Board of Education. Deputies said Broyles was one of three teenagers riding in a UTV Sunday evening when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled, throwing Broyles out of it. According to investigators, Broyles was riding around in her yard in the Leivasy area of the county, right near the town of Nettie.

Officials say, the two other teenagers inside the UTV at the time of the accident only had minor injuries.

The school board said there is a planned candlelight vigil set for this evening, Tuesday August 10, at 8:30 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church in Leivasy.

“Please remember Brianna’s friends, family, classmates, and former teachers in your thoughts and prayers,” the board said in their Facebook post.

A candlelight vigil is set for 8:30 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church in Leivasy, according to the Nicholas County Board of Education. (Board of Education)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.