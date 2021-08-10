Wayne County schools not mandating masks for return to school unless county orange/red

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Masks are not required in class for Wayne County students for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

WAYNE COUNTY SCHOOLS RE-ENTRY PLAN FALL 2021 IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

School starts for Wayne County students Thursday August 19th.

According to the re-entry plan posted on the Wayne County Board of Education, masks are recommended for all students and staff that are not vaccinated, but they are not required.

A mask mandate could go into effect if the county is designated orange or red for transmission rates on the WV DHHR Covid-19 metrics map. The mask requirement would stay in place until the county is listed as gold or better on the metrics map for three consecutive days.

Wayne County is currently designated as red on that map, the highest transmission rate.

Other COVID-19 precautions announced in the re-entry plan include:

Mandatory mask on school buses in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Social distancing, students will maintain three feet apart in the classroom.

Non essential visitors are limited

In grades PreK-5 and 6-8, teachers will travel to students and bell schedules will be altered to limit hall traffic. Student groups should remain consistent.

Students in grades 6-8 will be scheduled in cohort groups that attend class together.

Grades 9-12 are to group students in core content areas to minimize student contact. Block schedule or alternating day schedules can be utilized to minimize student contact.

Sneeze guards will be placed in lobbies of schools

The online document also says the re-entry plan will be adjusted to coincide with guidance from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and health officials.

Students in grades 3-12 are eligible for virtual school.

