Wet road conditions lead to several crashes on major roads

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are busy Tuesday morning dealing with crashes after early morning rains.

A tractor trailer turned onto its side on I-77 southbound in Sharon. The tractor trailer is on the shoulder of the roadway. The driver is said to have minor injuries. No lanes are closed from this crash and crews expect to remove the truck in a few hours.

The left lane of I-77 North is blocked after a vehicle crash in Fayette County on the West Virginia Turnpike at mile marker 60.

Another accident with injuries happened near the 70 mile marker on I-77 SB in Standard on the Turnpike. Drivers should use caution in the area.

Two vehicles collided on Route 119 and North Seneca Drive. There is no word on possible injuries.

In Braxton County, along I-79 near Orlando, a tractor trailer crashed in the southbound lanes. There is debris in the roadway.

Drivers need to be alert on the roadways. Pop up showers are expected throughout the day with humid conditions leading to thunder and rain.

