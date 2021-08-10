Winner of final round of “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes announced

Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A healthcare worker from Beckley was given the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck Tuesday as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Paul Swartz was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog. His name was drawn during the 7th and final prize drawing of the sweepstakes.

Swartz works as a dietitian at Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley.

In addition to this truck giveaway, 47 more West Virginians were announced as Week 7 “Do it for Babydog” winners earlier today for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

