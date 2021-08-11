46 shootings reported in Huntington so far in 2021

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If a firearm is involved, the Huntington Police Department (HPD) defines shootings as any malicious or unlawful assault, wanton endangerment, or murder as a shooting. So far, HPD officers report 46 shooting incidents this year.

On Wednesday, HPD released shooting statistics for the last three years:

Shootings, Full Year Data

2018: 72 (44 solved, or 61% of total incidents)

2019: 80 (33 solved, or 41% of total incidents)

2020: 98 (30 solved, or 31% of total incidents)

Shootings, Partial Year Data (Jan. 1-July 31, or 58% of year gone by)

2018: 44

2019: 45

2020: 50

2021: 46 (11 solved thus far, or 24% of total incidents)

“On a lot of these crimes, do we have a good idea of who did it and the players involved? Absolutely we do,” said HPD Capt. Levi Livingston.

But often times, that is not enough to take these cases to court. In order to fully solve a crime, Livingston says investigators need to make an arrest or sign a warrant for one. Gaining the information that could lead to an arrest can be difficult. Potential suspects and witnesses sometimes refuse to cooperate with police.

“Whether they are users, or dealers themselves, those are the majority of people we are dealing with,” Livingston said. “So they are not wanting to give their name or deal with the police. They’re trying to stay as far away from it as they can.

The data shows that cases that have been investigated for a longer period of time tend to be solved at a higher rate. Livingston is still a little disappointed in their current shooting crime numbers, and the department’s goal is to help bring gun violence down across the city.

“I would like to see a consistent decrease, and I can’t tell you an exact amount of a decrease because I wish it was 100 percent, but I know that’s not going to happen,” Livingston said. “But give us time. We do work them, and sometimes it takes other arrests or other information to come down. It could be days, could be months, could be years that help break these cases.”

