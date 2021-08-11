Advertisement

Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate for schools

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)(WAVE)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron weighed in on Governor Beshear’s executive order requiring everyone to wear masks inside of Kentucky schools.

“As Kentucky’s chief law officer, our office must ensure that the rule of law is upheld during this pandemic,” Cameron said in a tweet. “This means protecting the law-making prerogative of the General Assembly and respecting the judicial power of our courts.”

Cameron says he is actively reviewing it and will have more to say about this issue in a filing Wednesday with the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas County deputies say a 14-year-old girl has died after a UTV accident over the weekend.
One teenager killed, two injured, in UTV crash, fire officials aiming for UTV safety course
Morgan Ruley said it only took a week before the virus claimed her grandfather's life.
Woman mourns grandfather’s loss to COVID
Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel in Cross Lanes.
Multiple fire departments battle fire at motel
Gov. Justice | “This Delta variant is everywhere”
KCS will be posting the positive cases on their tracking page just as they did for the...
Kanawha County Schools reporting positive cases, student quarantines

Latest News

vigil for teen killed in utv crash
Marshall University Bill Noe Flight School opens
Marshall University Bill Noe Flight School opens
West Virginia health organizations urge schools to issue universal masking requirements
West Virginia health organizations urge schools to issue universal masking requirements
Tony's Tuesday weather
Tony's Tuesday weather