Becoming a foster parent with Necco

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are thousands of children in foster care throughout Appalachia. The pandemic and the opioid epidemic has brought even more children into the system but there is a way to give them a home and a chance at some normalcy.

Zeke Davis, Reginal Director of Foster Care at Necco, along with Zack and Whitney Harold ,who are foster parents, they share the rewarding feeling you get helping these children and giving them a place to call home.

If you are interested in being a foster parent, you can apply online at Necco’s website or you can call 304-733-0036 for more information. You can also follow Necco on Facebook.

