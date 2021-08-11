Candlelight vigil held in honor of teenager killed in UTV accident

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil to honor a young life lost over the weekend.

“I just hope she realized how loved she was by everybody,” said Zoee Meadows, who went to church and school with Brianna Broyles, who was only 14. “Seeing all these people come here for her. I bet she would’ve loved to see all these people coming for her.”

According to Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies, Broyles was a passenger on a UTV outside of her home in the Leivasy area of the county Sunday evening. Deputies said the driver of the UTV lost control, causing it to roll -- throwing Broyles out of it and killing her.

According to the Nicholas County Board of Education, Broyles was going to be a freshman this year at Nicholas County High School.

On Tuesday, family and friends of Broyles came together with candles at the New Prospect Church to honor her.

“She was very high-energy, the more you laughed, the more she joked around,” said Alyssa Carpenter, Broyles cousin. “It’s (going to) be really tough, but I know it’s just a part of God’s plan and that we’ll see her again one day.”

Friends of Broyles said she had played basketball in school and was an amazing person on and off the court.

“She had a fun, goofy personality, always outgoing,” said Baylee Jarrett, a friend of Broyles. “She always had the best stories, the best games -- just a great personality.”

Nettie Fire Department Chief Steve Davis said he hopes to soon hold a UTV safety course for the community to not only honor Broyles but also try and prevent another tragedy from happening again.

“I just feel maybe it’s time we step up and try to help others to keep this from happening again,” he said, “Keep this family in your thoughts, because it’s going to be a rough time.”

The two other teenagers involved in the UTV accident had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

