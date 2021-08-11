COVID exposure at Ky Kindergarten camp

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Floyd County Board of Education sent a letter to parents and the district community Wednesday advising of possible COVID-19 exposure for those who attended a Kindergarten Camp.

The camp took place at Prestonsburg Elementary on August 9.

According to the Floyd County Health Department, anyone who attended, including adults, should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms due to COVID exposure.

The letter from the board of education urged anyone unvaccinated to consider taking the vaccine.

“Avoid the misinformation that is out there and talk to your doctor and make the best decision for your health,” members stated in the letter.

Floyd County Schools is following Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask mandate for the next 30 days that says any adult or student age 2 and up be masked when indoors at schools public or private, including childcare facilities.

The mandate is in addition to the existing federal mandate that students and bus drivers wear masks when on buses.

