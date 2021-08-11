Advertisement

COVID exposure at Ky Kindergarten camp

(WLUC/CDC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Floyd County Board of Education sent a letter to parents and the district community Wednesday advising of possible COVID-19 exposure for those who attended a Kindergarten Camp.

The camp took place at Prestonsburg Elementary on August 9.

According to the Floyd County Health Department, anyone who attended, including adults, should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms due to COVID exposure.

The letter from the board of education urged anyone unvaccinated to consider taking the vaccine.

“Avoid the misinformation that is out there and talk to your doctor and make the best decision for your health,” members stated in the letter.

Floyd County Schools is following Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask mandate for the next 30 days that says any adult or student age 2 and up be masked when indoors at schools public or private, including childcare facilities.

The mandate is in addition to the existing federal mandate that students and bus drivers wear masks when on buses.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ky. Gov. Beshear announces mask mandate for all private and public schools
During the traffic stop, troopers seized 410 grams of heroin, 88 grams of methamphetamine,...
$50,000 worth of drugs seized during bust
Wesleyan students who do not submit a proof of vaccination or who are not vaccinated will be...
College in West Virginia announces COVID fee
Multiple crashes reported Tuesday morning.
Wet road conditions lead to several crashes on major roads
Waldeck works at Walgreens Pharmacy in Shepherdstown. Among her job duties over the past...
Cash prize winner announced in final round of W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice gives and update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's response.
Gov. Justice | “The Delta variant is here. Get vaccinated”
Wedding Wednesday | Katie Wilson talks wedding, first dance and honeymoon
Wedding Wednesday | Katie Wilson talks wedding, first dance and honeymoon
Part of Milton under Boil Water Advisory through Thursday
Part of Milton under Boil Water Advisory through Thursday
Boyd County High School hosts 28th annual Readifest
Boyd County High School hosts 28th annual Readifest