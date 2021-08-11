The Families Motivating Recovery Group

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many families have a loved one who struggles with substance use disorder. PROACT in Huntington is getting back to the basics and offering a nurturing support group for families who need it.

Rodney Adkins from St. Mary’s Medical Center and PROACT shares what families can expect at these support groups and how you can get involved.

The group will meet everything Thursday starting August 19th. To register you can call 304-696-8715 or you can email Rodney at Rodney.Adkins@St-Marys.org.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.