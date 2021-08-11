Gov. Justice | “The Delta variant is here. Get vaccinated”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to masks and masks in schools, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he is trying to give ‘leeway’ to local officials to make the right decision, but “if this thing (the Delta variant) continues the way it’s going, we will have to adjust.”

Gov. Justice made the remarks Wednesday during a press conference regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response.

Gov. Justice showed a map Wednesday highlighting community transmission in the United States.

The map shows transmission rates going from moderate in most states to high or red.

“This Delta variant is here. I urge everyone to move and get vaccinated,” said Gov. Justice.

Cases of the Delta variant have now been reported in 35 counties, officials say.

As of Wednesday, 17 outbreaks of coronavirus have been reported in long-term care facilities.

Gov. Justice said 13 outbreaks have been reported in churches in 12 West Virginia counties.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there have been 3,189,347 total confirmatory results received for COVID-19, with 171,202 total cases and 2,974 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old male from Raleigh County and an 81-year old male from Cabell County.

4,625 cases of COVID-19 are currently considered active in the state.

Five counties are listed as red on the state’s county alert system map.

W.Va. county alert system map 8.11.21 (WV DHHR)

163,603 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications, so far in the pandemic.

As far of vaccination numbers, DHHR data shows 69 percent of the eligible population with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 57 percent are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,587), Berkeley (13,394), Boone (2,250), Braxton (1,078), Brooke (2,299), Cabell (9,422), Calhoun (419), Clay (560), Doddridge (663), Fayette (3,766), Gilmer (929), Grant (1,340), Greenbrier (2,961), Hampshire (1,966), Hancock (2,912), Hardy (1,614), Harrison (6,486), Jackson (2,360), Jefferson (4,954), Kanawha (15,966), Lewis (1,457), Lincoln (1,641), Logan (3,433), Marion (4,866), Marshall (3,759), Mason (2,209), McDowell (1,720), Mercer (5,416), Mineral (3,032), Mingo (2,877), Monongalia (9,642), Monroe (1,269), Morgan (1,307), Nicholas (1,994), Ohio (4,487), Pendleton (728), Pleasants (983), Pocahontas (723), Preston (3,007), Putnam (5,609), Raleigh (7,403), Randolph (2,993), Ritchie (786), Roane (699), Summers (881), Taylor (1,374), Tucker (566), Tyler (790), Upshur (2,170), Wayne (3,397), Webster (630), Wetzel (1,507), Wirt (479), Wood (8,257), Wyoming (2,185).

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.