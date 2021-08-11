Advertisement

New bug-eating plant discovered along Pacific Coast

By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time in 20 years, a new species of insect-eating plant has been identified.

You can find it along North America’s Pacific Coast.

Its scientific name is Triantha occidentalis, but it’s commonly known as the western false asphodel.

The plant is found in boggy, coastal areas from California to Alaska.

It’s kind of pretty for a carnivore with a little white flower.

“Little Shop of Horrors” fans shouldn’t get too excited. It’s nothing like Seymour.

This predatory plant does its eating with its stem.

It uses tiny hairs to trap insects, then releases enzymes to break down and digest the prey through absorption.

Scientists also believe the plant is choosy about its prey.

The key to its pickiness is in its stickiness.

Its minuscule hairs are only strong enough to trap tiny bugs, leaving larger and stronger ones like bees and butterflies free to continue their good work as pollinators.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ky. Gov. Beshear announces mask mandate for all private and public schools
During the traffic stop, troopers seized 410 grams of heroin, 88 grams of methamphetamine,...
$50,000 worth of drugs seized during bust
Wesleyan students who do not submit a proof of vaccination or who are not vaccinated will be...
College in West Virginia announces COVID fee
Multiple crashes reported Tuesday morning.
Wet road conditions lead to several crashes on major roads
Waldeck works at Walgreens Pharmacy in Shepherdstown. Among her job duties over the past...
Cash prize winner announced in final round of W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Baylor helmets on shown the field after an NCAA...
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California to require COVID-19 vaccine or test for teachers
COVID exposure at Ky Kindergarten camp
FILE - Pat Hitchcock poses for a photo on Oct. 29, 1997, in Los Angeles.
Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dead at 93