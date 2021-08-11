Advertisement

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reportedly discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

NBC reported that CDC advisors recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ky. Gov. Beshear announces mask mandate for all private and public schools
During the traffic stop, troopers seized 410 grams of heroin, 88 grams of methamphetamine,...
$50,000 worth of drugs seized during bust
Wesleyan students who do not submit a proof of vaccination or who are not vaccinated will be...
College in West Virginia announces COVID fee
Multiple crashes reported Tuesday morning.
Wet road conditions lead to several crashes on major roads
Waldeck works at Walgreens Pharmacy in Shepherdstown. Among her job duties over the past...
Cash prize winner announced in final round of W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A certified nurse practitioner says edema can result from COVID and has the ability to lead to...
Woman discusses long-term health effects after COVID
Coronavirus patient Joan Bronson walks across her hospital room with the help of a physical...
Overwhelmed by COVID-19: A day inside a Louisiana hospital
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a...
Study: Extra COVID shot helps protect transplant patients
The rapidly escalating surge in COVID-19 infections across the U.S. is once again overwhelming...
Louisiana an epicenter for U.S. virus surge