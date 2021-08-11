Strong storms cause flooding concerns

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Intense rain storms rolled through parts of Boone and Kanawha counties on Wednesday morning.

The thunderstorms brought concern to neighbors with street flooding and with filling creeks and streams above their banks.

Debris clogged up drain pipes in the Fosters Hollow area and sent muddy water across the road and into yards.

“It was pretty bad,” resident Christopher Armstrong said about the storms. “It was like 10 minutes then everything went disastrous really fast.”

Armstrong jumped into the creek to pull rocks and branches out of the drain pipe. He described the washed up logs as a beaver dam that was washing everything out.

Around 500 AEP customers were without power due to the storm, but most outages were restored later on Wednesday morning.

Boone County first responders said thunder and a lightning strike knocked out a traffic light along U.S. 119. Department of Highways crews posted stop signs to control traffic moving through the intersection.

Emmett Bias took the road cleanup effort into his own hands by breaking out his small tractor to scrape the mud off the road in front of his house. He is hoping officials will do something to prevent this from happening again with the next storm.

The flood warning expired around 2 p.m., and no major damage was reported.

High water is continuing to cause problems in Boone County after this morning’s thunderstorms @WSAZnews pic.twitter.com/UJ45kwDqiN — Brendan Tierney (@BTierneyWSAZ) August 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.