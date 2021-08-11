Tropical clime spells thundery risk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two for two this week as afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms roamed the region. For a second straight night the action moved away in time for a good night at county fair venues from Athens to Lucasville and from Grayson to Point Pleasant.

The adage flare by day then fade at night will be tested and will fail for a second consecutive night as a pre-dawn flare up of showers with thunder is likely to greet the first light of Wednesday. Where it has rained the day will start with patchy dense fog.

Wednesday the tropical sun and steamy humidity will propel the temperature back to 90 degrees with a shower or thunderstorm to affect many areas for an hour or so. By Thursday the heat will crescendo as a lack of rain helps send readings into the low and mid 90s with heat indices making it feel like 100.

Friday too will feature steam bath heat before a front arrives with cooling thunder and showers into the weekend. Weekend highs while still humid will back off into the mid-80s.

