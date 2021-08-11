Advertisement

Tropical clime spells thundery risk

Heat spurs thunder in typical summer fashion
Hot tropical sun spawns thunder risk
Hot tropical sun spawns thunder risk(WHSV)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Two for two this week as afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms roamed the region. For a second straight night the action moved away in time for a good night at county fair venues from Athens to Lucasville and from Grayson to Point Pleasant.

The adage flare by day then fade at night will be tested and will fail for a second consecutive night as a pre-dawn flare up of showers with thunder is likely to greet the first light of Wednesday. Where it has rained the day will start with patchy dense fog.

Wednesday the tropical sun and steamy humidity will propel the temperature back to 90 degrees with a shower or thunderstorm to affect many areas for an hour or so. By Thursday the heat will crescendo as a lack of rain helps send readings into the low and mid 90s with heat indices making it feel like 100.

Friday too will feature steam bath heat before a front arrives with cooling thunder and showers into the weekend. Weekend highs while still humid will back off into the mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ky. Gov. Beshear announces mask mandate for all private and public schools
Wesleyan students who do not submit a proof of vaccination or who are not vaccinated will be...
College in West Virginia announces COVID fee
During the traffic stop, troopers seized 410 grams of heroin, 88 grams of methamphetamine,...
$50,000 worth of drugs seized during bust
Multiple crashes reported Tuesday morning.
Wet road conditions lead to several crashes on major roads
The trash service says they hope to have trucks on the road within 24 to 48 hours.
Trash piles up as company closes doors

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 10th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Steamy Sunshine And Scattered Storms
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 10th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, August 9th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Back To More Heat
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, August 9th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast