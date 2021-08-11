W.Va. Board of Education assessment: student academic performance dips slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) on Wednesday released information about how students are doing in the classroom.

Its data shows that 40% of students were proficient in English, 28% were proficient in math, and 27% were proficient in science in 2020.

Educators say those assessment numbers represent a slight decrease from the results of 2019. State Schools Superintendent W. Clayton Burch said making a comparison between those time periods is premature.

“Without a doubt, we know that such factors as participation rates, learning modes and learning disruptions over the past 18 months varied by school and likely affected student performance,” Burch said in a news release. “Our goal now is to use the results to focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts and address individual student needs.”

Educators gathered Wednesday in Charleston to review the findings and said they will use them to make decisions moving ahead.

“Without a doubt, we know that such factors as participation rates, learning modes and learning disruptions over the past 18 months varied by school and likely affected student performance,” Burch said in the release. “Our goal now is to use the results to focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts and address individual student needs … We owe it to our students to use every piece of information we have to help them succeed.”

For more information about the assessment results, tap here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.