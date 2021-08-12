Advertisement

Busy night of football in Johnson County

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The sights and sounds of football were a mile apart tonight in eastern Kentucky as both Johnson Central and Paintsville were practicing simultaneously. The Tigers are now led by new head coach Trevor Hoskins who came over from the University of Pikeville where he was the quarterbacks coach. Paintsville is the reigning Class 1A state champion.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles held a ribbon cutting to honor the new turf that is now on the field for ten sports to utilize and the football team made it to the state semi-finals in 2020.

WSAZ Sports stopped by both practices Wednesday evening.

