Cabell County School bus drivers urge motorists not to pass stopped bus

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As students begin to take their first steps onto the bus for the new school year, making sure they’re getting on and off safely, especially on busy roads, is priority number one for bus drivers.

However, Cabell County bus drivers say motorists failing to stop for school buses is a growing issue they face every year.

“Before we even let the children off the bus we’re scanning our mirrors looking for drivers that aren’t stopping. We don’t let the children off if we see a driver that’s going to continue toward us,” Cabell County school bus operator Jeff Stover said.

Cabell Midland High School held an exercise safety course for school bus drivers Thursday to help refresh their skills of how to properly alert drivers to stop as students are getting on and off the bus.

By law, when school bus drivers put their lights on and extend their stop sign, drivers must stop no matter what lane they’re traveling.

“Both directions have to stop,” Stover said.

However, Stover says even as the huge yellow school buses with flashing lights stop in front of drivers -- some aren’t even phased.

“It seems like it’s a little more each year. A lot of it is distracted driving,” Stover said.

Putting kids’ lives on the line sparks worry for parents like Nicole Rolfe.

“It does scare me, because while they’re waiting at the end of the driveway for the bus, we do have people flying by our house, way over the speed limit. It just worries me because we have had people slam on their brakes when the bus stops because they weren’t paying attention,” Rolfe said.

So, when you’re approaching a school bus that is stopping in front of you, pump the brakes -- to not only avoid putting a dent in your pocket, but also to make sure children get to and from school.

Drivers can also expect to see Cabell County school buses out on the roads 30 minutes earlier than last year.

This school year, they’ll be out beginning at 6 a.m.

