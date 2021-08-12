HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Click it or ticket. It may sound like a catchy rhyme but it is a saying that could save your life.

Beau Evans, the Traffic Safety Director for the city of Huntington, shares the importance of a seat belt but also the importance of having the correct car seat for your young ones.

The city of Huntington will be participating in a ‘Back to School’ bash with Crosspoint Community Church on Saturday, August 14th from 10a.m. to 1p.m. at the Spring Valley High School parking lot. There will also be a car seat check event for families at the Madison Avenue Christian Church from noon to 2p.m. on August 28th.

You can keep up with future events by checking out WV Safe Traffic website and by following them on Facebook.

