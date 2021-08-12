Advertisement

Comparing West Virginia students’ test scores from before COVID to now

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For thousands of children across the country, this upcoming school year will be the first time they step foot into a physical classroom since March of 2020.

“One missed her first year of high school, the other missed her first year of middle,” said Kanawha County parent Miranda Marino. “So now this is the first time either of them (has) been in classes in their schools, and this is their second year there.”

According to the West Virginia Department of Education website, in the 2018-2019 school year, 29 percent of students did not meet the standard for math and 25 percent did not meet the standard for reading subjects. However, in the 2020-2021 school year 39 percent of students did not meet standards in math and 30 percent did not meet the standard in reading.

“Going through e-learning and feeling like you’re not learning anything, even now with in-person school, all the parents that I’ve talked to (say) the kids feel completely lost because they feel like they just didn’t learn anything (last year),” Marino told WSAZ.

When comparing individual counties, there is a pattern that shows a decrease for students exceeding or meeting standards in reading, math, and science while there is an increase in students who do not meet expectations for those subjects.

State Superintendent Clayton Burch said last week that more than 52,000 students did not attend in-person learning.

If you want to look at your individual county or school district test scores click here.

