Cooling centers open as heat wave hits the region

(Storyblocks.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In response to rising temperatures and heat advisories, the City of Charleston announces that cooling centers are open at the following community centers:

  • Roosevelt Neighborhood Center: 502 Ruffner Avenue, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center: 314 Donnally Street, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • North Charleston Community Center: 2009 7th Avenue, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Kanawha City Community Center: 3511 Venable Avenue, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The centers will offer air conditioned shelter and cold water.

Neighbors can also call WV 211 to find help.

resource navigators can help connect individuals and families with food pantries, health care services, utility and eviction prevention assistance and more.

Those seeking help should dial 2-1-1 or visit WV211.org.

