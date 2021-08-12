COVID-19 W.Va. | Delta cases increase, 6 counties in red on alert map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Active cases of COVID-19 have surpassed 5,000 in the State of West Virginia, according to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The DHHR confirmed an additional death Thursday related to COVID-19, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County.

As of August 12, there have been 3,198,891 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 171,707 total cases and 2,975 deaths.

Six counties are color-coded red on the county alert system map: Marshall, Wetzel, Wayne, Logan, Upshur and Berkeley Counties.

20 are listed as orange.

According to the DHHR, there are 299 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the state. 29 of the Gamma variant and eight of the Beta variant.

VARIANTS IN WEST VIRGINIA

Currently, the daily positivity rate sits at 5.28 percent.

69 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the DHHR.

57 percent are fully vaccinated.

168,259 have recovered from COVID-19 complications

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,594), Berkeley (13,429), Boone (2,254), Braxton (1,081), Brooke (2,299), Cabell (9,462), Calhoun (415), Clay (562), Doddridge (665), Fayette (3,772), Gilmer (936), Grant (1,342), Greenbrier (2,970), Hampshire (1,977), Hancock (2,914), Hardy (1,614), Harrison (6,497), Jackson (2,370), Jefferson (4,963), Kanawha (16,004), Lewis (1,465), Lincoln (1,645), Logan (3,444), Marion (4,884), Marshall (3,770), Mason (2,215), McDowell (1,732), Mercer (5,433), Mineral (3,040), Mingo (2,885), Monongalia (9,664), Monroe (1,273), Morgan (1,308), Nicholas (1,998), Ohio (4,508), Pendleton (728), Pleasants (987), Pocahontas (724), Preston (3,012), Putnam (5,628), Raleigh (7,429), Randolph (3,004), Ritchie (788), Roane (705), Summers (888), Taylor (1,385), Tucker (566), Tyler (792), Upshur (2,185), Wayne (3,402), Webster (633), Wetzel (1,519), Wirt (479), Wood (8,276), Wyoming (2,193).

