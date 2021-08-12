Driver crashes into privacy fence after suffering medical emergency

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering a medical emergency and driving into a privacy fence in the Teays Valley area, first responders say.

The incident happened before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Cow Creek Road and state Route 34, according to the Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department chief.

Investigators say an elderly man suffered a diabetic emergency, drove through an intersection and into a privacy fence. He was taken to CAMC General in Charleston.

No one was hurt.

