First Warning Forecast | Showers, storms to break heatwave

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday saw the hottest weather of the summer season so far as temperatures soared well into the 90s during the afternoon. But it was the increased humidity that added the uncomfortable feel, with heat indices (or “feels like” temperatures) in the triple digits. Friday sees one more hot and humid day before a cold front crosses on Saturday that brings more moderate temperatures for the weekend. This front will also be the focus for increased shower and thunderstorm chances, which last through the week ahead. As a result, temperatures next week stay closer to seasonable and will not be nearly as hot.

Thursday evening stays mostly clear and muggy as temperatures fall to the upper 70s by midnight. An isolated shower or storm is possible across southeastern Ohio and far northern WV.

Thursday night into Friday morning sees low temperatures falling only to the low 70s. An isolated shower or storm remains possible, but most locations stay dry. Despite a few passing clouds, viewing conditions should still be decent for the final peak night of the Perseid meteor shower. The best viewing will be from midnight through dawn.

Friday sees a partly cloudy sky while staying hot and humid as high temperatures reach the low to mid 90s. Unlike Thursday, however, showers and storms will be more common, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms may bring downpours and gusty winds.

Showers and storms remain likely on Saturday but begin tapering from north to south throughout the day. High temperatures will only top out in the mid 80s.

Sunday stays dry for most, but scattered showers and storms still try to creep in to southern and eastern parts of our region. Afternoon temperatures stay comfortably in the mid 80s.

A stagnant weather pattern sets up Monday through Thursday as each day sees the opportunity for showers and storms, with high temperatures rising to the mid 80s. The remnants of a tropical system (”Fred”) may bring locally heavy rainfall to eastern parts of the region towards the middle of the week.

