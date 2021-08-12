Hottest feel of summer next 2 days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a summer that has been only moderately hot so far, the next 2 days will vye for the title “hottest of the year”. Afternoon highs are expected to peak in the mid 90s but with humidity levels in the sultry range, the feels-like temperature (aka Heat Index) will crest near 100 degrees. So a Heat Advisory (HA) has been issued by the National Weather Service. The HA is designed to remind us that strenuous outdoor work or play should be kept at a minimum and frequent water breaks are recommended for all who are out for say a multiple hour stretch. By the way the adage of 50-50 pertains to consumption of fluids on days like these; namely, for every liter or glass of water you drink, a similar amount of an electrolyte replenishing liquid like Gatorade should be added to the mix.

As for the risk of rain, Thursday is an unlikely candidate for more than a scattered shower in the heat of afternoon. That calculus will change by Friday afternoon-evening when a few lines or spokes of showers and storms will swoop in from the north and west. Lightning strikes and wind gusts figure to produce power flickers on Friday night while a torrent of rain could muster a street flood or two.

By the weekend the air will still be sticky but noticeably more cozy as in comfortably warm and highs back off into the 80s.

