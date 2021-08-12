Advertisement

KY 7 in Magoffin County closed indefinitely due

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky (WSAZ) - KY 7 in Magoffin County is closed indefinitely at milepoint 16.1 due to an equipment accident.

An excavator with a drill attachment has overturned and fallen into power lines.

The road will be closed until the electricity utility can assess the situation and the excavator can be safely removed.

This location is just south of KY 1471 (Half Mountain Road) and is approximately three miles south of Royalton and eight miles south of the Mountain Parkway.

Until the road is reopened, drivers should use KY 404 and KY 114 through Floyd County as a detour route.

