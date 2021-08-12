Logan DMV Regional Office appointment-only due to COVID-19 exposure

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan DMV Regional Office will be appointment-only, beginning immediately and continuing through Tuesday, August 17, 2021, due to COVID-19 exposure, the DMV announced Thursday.

The COVID-19 related exposures has resulted in reduced staff at the office, officials say.

Any walk-ins who need immediate assistance are encouraged to do their transactions via the online services portal at dmv.wv.gov or at one of DMV’s local kiosks, including one located just outside the Kanawha City Regional Office, one in the Scott Depot Kroger on Great Teays Boulevard and two in the Beckley area.

One is located at Kroger’s in Beckley Crossing and the other at the Sheetz on North Eisenhower Drive.

Additionally, customers with dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals, and returned plates may utilize the drop box outside the Logan Regional Office.

Customers who cannot do their transactions online or at a kiosk may consider visiting a nearby regional office, including the Beckley, Kanawha City, Huntington, Williamson, or Winfield DMV Regional Offices.

