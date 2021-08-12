Advertisement

Mayor tours Gestamp plant; plans announced to hire 20 more

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens tours the Gestamp Plant.
South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens tours the Gestamp Plant.(Kim Rafferty)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gestamp provides many of the jobs in the South Charleston community. They manufacture automotive parts, employ 480 people and say they’re hiring 20 more.

The company also invited South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens to tour the plant.

Mullens said touring helped him understand the challenges the plant faces and how the city of South Charleston can help provide the skilled workers the Gestamp plant needs.

“It highlights the fact that these are skilled workers. They have to be educated and trained, and that is why it is so important for our community and tech colleges to have our support,” Mullens said.

Gestamp officials say during the pandemic they had some layoffs due to shortages, but all of those people have been hired back and they are looking to hire even more than before. Gestamp human resources Manager Scott Hughes said most job positions are entry level and the pay starts at $14 an hour.

“We have openings for entry-level positions all the way up to apprenticeship positions. We are looking for anyone interested in looking for a career,” Hughes said.

Gestamp officials say they are holding an open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at the plant for interested applicants.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ky. Gov. Beshear announces mask mandate for all private and public schools
During the traffic stop, troopers seized 410 grams of heroin, 88 grams of methamphetamine,...
$50,000 worth of drugs seized during bust
Wesleyan students who do not submit a proof of vaccination or who are not vaccinated will be...
College in West Virginia announces COVID fee
Police were called to the scene of an armed robbery Wednesday at a Huntington business.
Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Multiple crashes reported Tuesday morning.
Wet road conditions lead to several crashes on major roads

Latest News

A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering a medical emergency and driving...
Driver crashes into privacy fence after suffering medical emergency
Voicemail calling Beshear ‘liberal lunatic’ sent to Southern Kentucky parents
Voicemail calling Beshear ‘liberal lunatic’ sent to Southern Kentucky parents
COVID exposure at Ky Kindergarten camp
COVID exposure at Ky Kindergarten camp
Gov. Justice | “The Delta variant is here. Get vaccinated”
Gov. Justice | “The Delta variant is here. Get vaccinated”