Mayor tours Gestamp plant; plans announced to hire 20 more

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gestamp provides many of the jobs in the South Charleston community. They manufacture automotive parts, employ 480 people and say they’re hiring 20 more.

The company also invited South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens to tour the plant.

Mullens said touring helped him understand the challenges the plant faces and how the city of South Charleston can help provide the skilled workers the Gestamp plant needs.

“It highlights the fact that these are skilled workers. They have to be educated and trained, and that is why it is so important for our community and tech colleges to have our support,” Mullens said.

Gestamp officials say during the pandemic they had some layoffs due to shortages, but all of those people have been hired back and they are looking to hire even more than before. Gestamp human resources Manager Scott Hughes said most job positions are entry level and the pay starts at $14 an hour.

“We have openings for entry-level positions all the way up to apprenticeship positions. We are looking for anyone interested in looking for a career,” Hughes said.

Gestamp officials say they are holding an open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 at the plant for interested applicants.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.