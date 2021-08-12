Neighbors react to body found in car

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday morning, Huntington Police found the body of a woman inside a car. That car was parked in the middle of 10 1/2 Alley along the 500 block. The body was identified as 49-year-old Melinda Stephens of Huntington.

The incident has been the talk of the surrounding neighborhood.

“Boy, that night, my dog had actually barked and he doesn’t usually bark unless there’s something out there,” said Thomas Marcum.

Nearby residents tell WSAZ the car with Stephens’ body inside was spotted in the alley when someone pulled out of their driveway to leave their home around 8:30 a.m. That is when police were first notified.

“They had it all blocked off and they were out back taking pictures and a bunch of things. They were back there for hours, so it seemed like something funny was going on, like something suspicious was happening,” Marcum said.

A family member of the victim tells WSAZ they are heartbroken and are left waiting for answers.

“Just be aware of your surroundings and if you can try to help somebody that you might find, help them,” Marcum said. “It can be somebody’s kid, brother, sister, daughter, you know what I mean? Maybe you can actually help them.”

