HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Picnic with the Pops is this Saturday in Barboursville.

Enjoy the gorgeous sounds of your Huntington Symphony Orchestra with special guest Melissa Manchester!

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. at the Amphitheater at Barboursville City Park.

