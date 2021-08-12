Advertisement

Plans to open new Dollar General in Charleston

(FILE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston is gaining a new Dollar General, according to building department records.

The plans are for a free-standing store at 724 Virginia Street West.

Building department records also show plans to renovate a McDonald’s on Patrick Street, including new seating, new lighting and electronic equipment.

Records also show renovation plans for the Kroger on Fledderjohn Road.

