Plans to open new Dollar General in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston is gaining a new Dollar General, according to building department records.

The plans are for a free-standing store at 724 Virginia Street West.

Building department records also show plans to renovate a McDonald’s on Patrick Street, including new seating, new lighting and electronic equipment.

Records also show renovation plans for the Kroger on Fledderjohn Road.

