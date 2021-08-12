Pontoon boat stolen from home in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 22-foot new pontoon boat was stolen from a family’s home in Jefferson, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say the incident was reported Wednesday. They say the boat was taken from a home along Willow Drive. According to investigators, the man who lived there had died recently.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

