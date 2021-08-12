UPDATE: U.S. 35 reopens after two semis crash

UPDATE 8/12/21 @ 3:47 a.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rt. 35 has reopened after a crash involving two semis.

The crash happened near Crooked Creek Rd. at the U.S. 35 interchange with Interstate 64 in Putnam County.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The road was closed for more than two hours.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/12/21 @ 3:40 a.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving two semi-trucks has shut down the northbound lane of U.S. 35 near I-64.

The crash happened around 1:30 Thursday morning.

Putnam County emergency dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital.

911 dispatchers say a wrecker is on the scene and the road should be cleared shortly.

