Teen hurt in ATV crash

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 16-year-old boy was injured Wednesday in an ATV crash in Ravenswood.

The four-wheeler crashed into a brick apartment building at the intersection of Fleming Avenue and South Ritchie Avenue, according to Ravenswood Police Chief Lance Morrison.

There’s no information on the boy’s condition, but he was taken to the hospital by EMS crews.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.