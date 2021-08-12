Advertisement

Teen hurt in ATV crash

A 16-year-old boy was injured Wednesday in an ATV crash in Ravenswood.
A 16-year-old boy was injured Wednesday in an ATV crash in Ravenswood.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 16-year-old boy was injured Wednesday in an ATV crash in Ravenswood.

The four-wheeler crashed into a brick apartment building at the intersection of Fleming Avenue and South Ritchie Avenue, according to Ravenswood Police Chief Lance Morrison.

There’s no information on the boy’s condition, but he was taken to the hospital by EMS crews.

