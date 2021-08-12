Advertisement

Vintage Flea Market with Kanawha City Community Association

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Join Kanawha City Community Association (KCCA) as they host their 2nd annual Vintage “inspired” Flea Market.

This market will feature art, antiques, repurposed furniture, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, and home décor by local vendors who will share craftsmanship of yesterday and today.

The Vintage Flea Market is Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4700 MacCorkle Avenue SE, Kanawha City Center East Parking Lot.

For more information email REFURBURATOR@aol.com

