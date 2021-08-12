Advertisement

Gov. Beshear warns of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, urges vaccinations

Governor Andy Beshear is holding another Team Kentucky Update.
Governor Andy Beshear is holding another Team Kentucky Update.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held another Team Kentucky Update:

The governor discussed how COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state. He said the state can expect more cases this week than last week.

Gov. Beshear says COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in the commonwealth. He said many of those hospitalizations are younger people. He also said the vast majority of those hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients.

“We are seeing our average age of admission that, back in January was around 75, that has now dropped to 55,” said Stacy Caudill with King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland. ”We’ve noticed the same with our mortality.”

At King’s Daughters, they say 94 percent of admissions are unvaccinated and so are all of their ICU patients. At St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, they say they’re seeing the most rapid rise of cases since the pandemic started.

Gov. Beshear says more people across the state are also being put on ventilators.

The doctors who spoke during this week’s Team Kentucky Update say the best way to help is to get vaccinated. They spoke about they pleas they are hearing from patients they are treating.

“What we’re seeing is a lot of regret from patients and family members that they chose not to vaccinate and they’re now dealing with some pretty health dire consequences when it’s really too late to implement any changes at that point,” said Joshua Bryant, King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Gov. Beshear mandated masks in all Kentucky schools earlier this week. Beshear said those schools that are requiring masks are doing great. However, he said schools that haven’t required masks have 700 total students in quarantine after three days.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the scene of an armed robbery Wednesday at a Huntington business.
Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Gov. Jim Justice gives and update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's response.
Gov. Justice | “The Delta variant is here. Get vaccinated”
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering a medical emergency and driving...
Driver crashes into privacy fence after suffering medical emergency
A 16-year-old boy was injured Wednesday in an ATV crash in Ravenswood.
Teen hurt in ATV crash

Latest News

More than $140,000 in federal funding is headed to help expand nature trails at the Huntington...
Museum receives more than $140,000 in federal funding to expand nature trails
The Logan DMV Regional Office will be appointment-only, beginning immediately and continuing...
Logan DMV Regional Office appointment-only due to COVID-19 exposure
An investigation is underway after a 22-foot new pontoon boat was stolen from a family's home...
Pontoon boat stolen from home in Kanawha County
KY 7 in Magoffin County closed indefinitely
Cooling centers open as heat wave hits the region