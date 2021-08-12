Advertisement

Woman, 92, receives first COVID vaccine

Discusses her hesitancy toward the shot
Roberta Erickson, 92, received her first COVID-19 vaccine dose during a vaccine clinic in South...
Roberta Erickson, 92, received her first COVID-19 vaccine dose during a vaccine clinic in South Point, Ohio on Aug. 11, 2021.(WSAZ News Staff)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - With school getting ready to start and the delta variant quickly spreading, more COVID vaccine clinics are being made available to the public.

It’s an effort which has local health officials wanting to get as many shots into arms to stop the spread.

Ninety-two-year-old Roberta Erickson has checked getting her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine off her list.

“Now I’ll feel better when I go Friday to play bridge that I have the shot,” Erickson told WSAZ.

She says her daughter convinced her to get the shot and blames misinformation for her hesitancy in getting the vaccine, a protective shield against COVID which has been available to her since January 2021.

“On television they contradict themselves all the time about it,” Erickson said. “That’s where it’s coming from, and you just wonder if it’s worth getting it.”

Debbie Fisher, nursing director and public information officer for the Lawrence County Health Department, says the vaccine clinics can be hit or miss, with some having better turnouts than others.

“One of the reasons why we’re doing more vaccine clinics is we want to give parents the opportunity to get their kids vaccinated before school starts, and try to get as many people vaccinated as we can,” Fisher said. “Obviously, the more cases we have, the more concerned we are about people that are not vaccinated.”

She says vaccine efficacy, however, is not hit or miss.

“Flu shots are very good at helping prevent flu, but they don’t have as high a rate [of efficacy] as what this COVID vaccine has,” Fisher told WSAZ.

“I didn’t know that the flu shot wasn’t [as] effective [as] the COVID shot,” Erickson said. “I didn’t know that, but I do get the flu shot.”

Health officials continue to fight misinformation, in hopes of getting more shots into arms.

“All three of my grandchildren are vaccinated,” Fisher said. “I wouldn’t have had my grandchildren vaccinated if I didn’t think it was safe.”

The Lawrence County Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at the health department, and then again from 9 a.m. until noon Friday at the rotunda at Ohio University Southern Campus.

