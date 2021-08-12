Body found inside vehicle, police asking for information

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman’s body was found inside a vehicle parked in the 500 block of 10 1/2 Alley Wednesday, according to the Huntington Police Department.

The discovery was made at approximately 8:41 a.m. Wednesday.

The body was later identified by law enforcement as Melinda Stephens, 49, of Huntington.

Huntington Police is asking anyone with information regarding the death to call the Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Stephens’ body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

No further information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.