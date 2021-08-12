Advertisement

Body found inside vehicle, police asking for information

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman’s body was found inside a vehicle parked in the 500 block of 10 1/2 Alley Wednesday, according to the Huntington Police Department.

The discovery was made at approximately 8:41 a.m. Wednesday.

The body was later identified by law enforcement as Melinda Stephens, 49, of Huntington.

Huntington Police is asking anyone with information regarding the death to call the Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Stephens’ body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

No further information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to the scene of an armed robbery Wednesday at a Huntington business.
Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Gov. Jim Justice gives and update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's response.
Gov. Justice | “The Delta variant is here. Get vaccinated”
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering a medical emergency and driving...
Driver crashes into privacy fence after suffering medical emergency
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has been suspended from YouTube after making controversial comments...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for false COVID-19 claims

Latest News

Picnic with the Pops this weekend
Picnic with the Pops this weekend
Vintage Flea Market with Kanawha City Community Association
Vintage Flea Market with Kanawha City Community Association
Be A Hero 5k in memory of Vinnie Osborne-Brown
Be A Hero 5k in memory of Vinnie Osborne-Brown
Group of parents, care workers protest mask mandate outside Governor's mansion
Group of parents, care workers protest mask mandate outside Governor's mansion
Ky AG Daniel Cameron says Beshear mask mandate not legal
Ky AG Daniel Cameron says Beshear mask mandate not legal