134 new COVID cases reported in part of eastern Ky.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – More than 130 new COVID cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying there have been 134 new cases since Tuesday.

They range from a 7-month-old boy to two people in their 80s. A 39-year-old man is hospitalized.

Twenty-four cases involve people 18 years old and younger.

There have been 323 new cases his month alone.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 5,615 positive cases, 3,492 which have recovered.

There have been 79 deaths.

