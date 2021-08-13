Accident blocks road in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident in Shrewsbury is blocking traffic along E Dupont Avenue.

According to 911 dispatchers, both lanes have been shut down at 3160 E Dupont Avenue.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, official say. At least one person have been taken to the hosptial.

No word on when the roadway will be back open.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.