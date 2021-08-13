Advertisement

Accident blocks road in Kanawha County

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident in Shrewsbury is blocking traffic along E Dupont Avenue.

According to 911 dispatchers, both lanes have been shut down at 3160 E Dupont Avenue.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, official say. At least one person have been taken to the hosptial.

No word on when the roadway will be back open.

Further information has not been released at this time.

