Boats catch fire at Gallipolis Boat Club

GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WSAZ) - Several boats caught fire early Friday morning at the Gallipolis Boat Club according to eye witnesses.

Eye witnesses report seeing smoke billowing from the Club and fire and police crews on the scene.

BP gas station manager Jennifer Baker tells WSAZ the fire started after 6 a.m. The gas station is located up on the hill above the Gallipolis Boat Club.

The Club is on Chickamauga Creek on Vine Street in Gallipolis.

Baker believes possibly four boats caught fire. WSAZ is working to confirm details with the Gallipolis Police Department.

