Advertisement

Boats catch fire at Gallipolis Boat Club

Eye witnesses report several boats catching fire Friday morning at the Gallipolis Boat Club.
Eye witnesses report several boats catching fire Friday morning at the Gallipolis Boat Club.(Eye Witness: Jennifer Baker)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WSAZ) - Several boats caught fire early Friday morning at the Gallipolis Boat Club according to eye witnesses.

Eye witnesses report seeing smoke billowing from the Club and fire and police crews on the scene.

BP gas station manager Jennifer Baker tells WSAZ the fire started after 6 a.m. The gas station is located up on the hill above the Gallipolis Boat Club.

The Club is on Chickamauga Creek on Vine Street in Gallipolis.

Baker believes possibly four boats caught fire. WSAZ is working to confirm details with the Gallipolis Police Department.

Keep checking the WSAZ App and and WSAZ.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside vehicle, police asking for information
Neighbors react to body found in car
Neighbors react to body found in car
A 16-year-old boy was injured Wednesday in an ATV crash in Ravenswood.
Teen hurt in ATV crash
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
A crash involving two semi-trucks shut down the northbound lane of U.S. 35 near I-64 early...
UPDATE: U.S. 35 reopens after two semis crash

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the Forecast for Friday, August 13th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Marshall soccer plays first time since winning championship
Marshall soccer plays first time since winning championship
Extra COVID vaccine ok'd for those with weak immune systems
Extra COVID vaccine ok'd for those with weak immune systems
Charleston Police believe a man who was found dead at a motel died of an overdose. It was...
UPDATE: Charleston P.D. says man died of overdose, not shooting