County lends hand to CJW Waste customers

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s the same fly-invested, hot trash that’s been piling up for CJW waste customers like Shawn Dodd.

“I got another trash can sitting out behind my house. I’m getting ready to use it again, but then that’s gonna be triple the trash,” Dodd said.

The company’s trash service closed its doors Monday to 2,500 customers, issuing a public notice saying they were not able to keep up with the demand.

They said customers should receive more information regarding the transfer to a new company by Tuesday or Wednesday. Also, the trash service hoped to have trucks back on the road by this time, as well.

“At least by Wednesday we should’ve known something,” Dodd said.

When neither of those things happened by Wednesday, WSAZ reached out to the company for updates and was told one would be provided by that afternoon. However, that never happened.

Even two days later, silence remains on the other end of the line.

“You’re gonna lose all your customers if you haven’t lost them already,” Dodd said.

However, in the meantime, Greenup County is lending a hand.

Solid Waste Coordinator Vance Williams says they’re making an exception for CJW Waste customers, allowing them to use their solid waste lot -- which usually only accepts bulky items like furniture. They’re allowing them to bring their overflowing trash there to dispose of it.

This is just until they can find another trash service provider, which Williams says they’re encouraged to do.

“There are other options out there but we were trying to give you another chance,” Dodd said.

The county’s solid waste department listed the following garbage service provider options on their Facebook page:

- Republic Services: 1-800-331-0988

- Rumpike: 606-473-4300

- Environmental Sanitation: 606-329-9152

- Stephens Sanitation: 606-585-0800

- Williams Sanitation: 740-776-4366

- Manhatten Santitation: 606-585-4901

