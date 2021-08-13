Fire extensively damages home

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire on Friday extensively damaged a family’s home in Hurricane.

It happened mid-afternoon along Lower Coach Road, which is just off U.S. 60.

The Hurricane fire chief says when crews arrived, flames were shooting from the home.

Crews from Hurricane, Winfield, Teays Valley, and Culloden fire departments responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause is unknown.

