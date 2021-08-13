Advertisement

Fire extensively damages home

Fire on Friday extensively damaged a family's home in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Fire on Friday extensively damaged a family’s home in Hurricane, West Virginia.(courtesy Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire on Friday extensively damaged a family’s home in Hurricane.

It happened mid-afternoon along Lower Coach Road, which is just off U.S. 60.

The Hurricane fire chief says when crews arrived, flames were shooting from the home.

Crews from Hurricane, Winfield, Teays Valley, and Culloden fire departments responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause is unknown.

