Grant funding will help Ironton Municipal Court save lives

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Many lives begin to change inside the Ironton Municipal Court Room. It’s where Judge Kevin Waldo started the Second Chance Recovery Program in 2018. Since then, 29 people have successfully completed it on their journey to recovery.

Recently, the court was awarded $336,776 from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. That money will be put toward the resources needed to rehabilitate those battling addiction.

“Everyone makes mistakes, and there are times when people deserve a second chance at life. That’s what we’re hoping for,” said Drug Court Administrator Bobbi Dickess.

Dickess works with people like Candace Massie when life seems like it’s speeding toward a dead end for them.

“I was so sick and so broken, so defeated. You could see on my face that I wasn’t happy,” Massie said.

Massie battled a drug addiction for more than a decade. She says the Second Chance Recovery Program helped to save her life.

“I really gave up, I was completely hopeless, just waiting to die,” she said.

Today, she is more than seven months sober. She’s happy to see the money pouring in to help folks like her get their lives back.

“Everything I ever wanted and more is happening,” Massie said.

