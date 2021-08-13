Students miss school for days due to no air conditioning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Children at Riverside High School have only been in school for two days since classes started back. During the first week of school, their air conditioning units gave up.

Kanawha County officials say the age of the units play a huge part, and the steamy temperatures didn’t help.

Because of a levy, Riverside is in the middle of getting a new HVAC system. The work on the units started during the summer, but with classes being in session, crews can only work at night.

Their work is about halfway done. The new parts of the system are fine, but the older parts are failing. The school’s older units are more than two decades old.

Combining the advanced age of the units with scorching temperatures equals days of missed classes. So far, students at Riverside High have been out Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“It’s been a difficult process. We’ve brought in chillers, we’ve brought in outside vendors to work on it,” said Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams.

Now, county officials are considering solving the problem by chancing the school calendar. That way, classes won’t start when temperatures are so high.

Williams says the calendars will be released next week. They include a week off for Christmas, and Thursday and Friday off during the week of Thanksgiving.

The latest start date is Aug. 22, about two weeks after school started this year.

