Lightning strikes transformer near high school

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - According to Lawrence County Schools, lightning struck a transformer on a power pole near Lawrence County High School Friday afternoon.

Phones at the Lawrence County Board Office are currently not working and electricity is limited at the high school, officials say.

AEP is reportedly on the way to assess the situation.

Officials say everyone is safe and no one was injured.

No further information has been released.

