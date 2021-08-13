Low juror turnout threatening delay of trials in Lawrence County courts

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Jury trials are underway again after being delayed for months due to the pandemic, but now court officials in Lawrence County, Ohio, are facing a juror shortage.

“We were running really close to not having enough jurors and without enough grand jurors, the system stops. We are unable to indict people who have committed crimes,” said Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.

Last month, Anderson summoned 45 people for a grand jury trial. Nine showed up on time, and six trickled in late.

Nine jurors are required to present a case, and 12 to run a grand jury effectively.

“They say justice delayed is justice denied, so any delay does cause hardship on the victims, and we take that very seriously,” Anderson said.

Anderson says jury duty is a civic responsibly that separates the United States from nearly every other country in the world.

“Instead of letting judges, prosecutors make these key decisions in people’s lives, we leave it up to the citizens, so jury duty is vital to our American democracy,” Anderson said.

Common Pleas Judge Andrew Ballard says a jury summons is a court order. If low participation continues, judges could issue a show-cause order.

“What we’re really trying to guard against are the individuals who are receiving summonses and just wading them up and throwing away or not paying any attention to them,” said Judge Ballard.

The order would make people appear in front of a court and explain why they could not serve on the jury. They could be found in contempt of court and face fines or other punishments.

“That would be the absolute final straw to the situation where we would just have no other choice, but it is a choice that we have,” said Judge Ballard. “It is not something that we want to use, and it’s not something that we would use lightheartedly. It would be an absolutely necessity.”

He says he will not take steps to issue show cause orders until court cases are being pushed back due to a lack of jurors.

“We are not there yet but we are dangerously close, so that’s why we are getting ready for the worst-case scenario,” said Judge Ballard.

In a recent criminal trial, they summoned 100 jurors to ensure they would have enough. Typically, they summon around 65.

“We’re now adding time and expense to send more notices out just to get an ample number of jurors to respond, in order to have the trials or to be able to have a grand jury seated to provide that function,” Judge Ballard said.

He says there are reasonable excuses as to why people cannot show up for jury duty, but they must provide an excuse ahead of time to the court.

Judge Ballard also says issues with a shortage of jurors could be a basis for overturning convictions and then there could be a retrial, and they’d have to do it all over again.

Judge Ballard says when jurors are summoned, about 90% do not want to be there, but by the end, they say it is a worthwhile experience.

“There’s something magical that happens to an individual when you actually see your direct participation in government,” Ballard said.

Jurors are paid $10 per day when they are summoned. If selected they are paid $25.

