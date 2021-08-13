Advertisement

Police investigating fatal shooting in Charleston

One person was shot and killed on the 6000 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston Friday.
One person was shot and killed on the 6000 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston Friday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County dispatchers are confirming to WSAZ that a man was found dead inside a room at a motel.

The man died from an apparent gunshot wound.

No other details are being released.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was shot and killed on the 6000 block of MacCorkle Ave. in the Kanawha City section of Charleston.

Kanawha County emergency dispatchers confirmed the fatal shooting to WSAZ.

The call came in around 5 a.m. Friday.

Charleston police are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story.

We have a reporter at the scene, working to get the latest information.

