CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tree has fallen in the eastbound lanes of I-64 just before the Milton exit.

According to WV 511, the tree fell near mile marker 28.

A witness told WSAZ.com it happened around 1:40 p.m. Friday.

