Advertisement

West Virginia leads nation in population drop

West Virginia’s population declined 3.2% over the past decade, the most of any state, according...
West Virginia’s population declined 3.2% over the past decade, the most of any state, according to U.S. Census figures released Thursday, as lawmakers grapple with reshaping the state’s legislative and congressional districts.(Storyblocks.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s population fell 3.2% over the past decade.

Census figures released Thursday show West Virginia lost a higher percentage of its residents than any other U.S. state.

It’s one of seven states to lose a congressional seat after the 2020 census.

State lawmakers now must pare three congressional districts down to two as well as map out districts for the state Senate and House of Delegates.

The figures show 47 of the state’s 55 counties lost population.

Berkeley County in the Eastern Panhandle gained by far the most and is now the state’s second-largest county.

Kanawha remains the most populous, despite losing 6.4% of its residents.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside vehicle, police asking for information
Neighbors react to body found in car
Neighbors react to body found in car
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
A 16-year-old boy was injured Wednesday in an ATV crash in Ravenswood.
Teen hurt in ATV crash
A crash involving two semi-trucks shut down the northbound lane of U.S. 35 near I-64 early...
UPDATE: U.S. 35 reopens after two semis crash

Latest News

Accident blocks road in Kanawha County
Marshall men's soccer to play at Rio Grande in exhibition
Marshall men's soccer to play at Rio Grande in exhibition
FDA authorizes 3rd dose for immunocompromised
FDA authorizes 3rd dose for immunocompromised
Man dead in Charleston shooting
Man dead in Charleston shooting